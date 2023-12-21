Laura Ingraham Sounds a Lot Like Tucker Carlson in Wild Dystopian Rant

Fox News

Fox News host Laura Ingraham tried to gin up more fears Wednesday of a far-fetched dystopian future under President Joe Biden’s leadership—suggesting that Donald Trump’s legal woes were part of a sinister plot masterminded by Democrats to impose martial law.

She suggested Trump’s various criminal charges and even the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to boot him from the state’s ballot were all part of a calculated plan to make Trump’s supporters act out publicly, giving Biden the pretense to institute a “mass crack down on civil liberties”—which would ultimately clear the way for nationwide mail-in voting during the 2024 presidential election.

“What we are seeing in the courts, at the Department of Justice, and even in State Attorneys General’s offices, and given Democrats’ ‘Trump is Hitler’ rhetoric, is it not logical, even to consider, maybe to assume that some on the left are hoping to spark some type of civil unrest here?” Ingraham began.

