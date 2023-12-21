Seth Meyers Breaks Down Trump’s Colorado Ballot Nightmare

NBC

On Tuesday, Colorado’s Supreme Court shocked just about everyone when it announced that Donald Trump’s name is ineligible to appear on the state’s Republican primary ballot.

The ruling came as a result of the Fourteenth Amendment’s “insurrection clause”—a clause the justices say Trump thumbed his nose at when he “engaged in insurrection” on January 6, 2021.

While the Colorado GOP is threatening all sorts of chaos should the court’s decision stand, Seth Meyers seemed oddly nonplussed by the situation Wednesday night—probably because, from a purely logical standpoint, it really shouldn’t be all that surprising.

