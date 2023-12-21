Thu. Dec 21st, 2023

    News

    Seth Meyers Breaks Down Trump’s Colorado Ballot Nightmare

    By

    Dec 21, 2023 , , , , ,
    Seth Meyers Breaks Down Trump’s Colorado Ballot Nightmare

    NBC

    On Tuesday, Colorado’s Supreme Court shocked just about everyone when it announced that Donald Trump’s name is ineligible to appear on the state’s Republican primary ballot.

    The ruling came as a result of the Fourteenth Amendment’s “insurrection clause”—a clause the justices say Trump thumbed his nose at when he “engaged in insurrection” on January 6, 2021.

    While the Colorado GOP is threatening all sorts of chaos should the court’s decision stand, Seth Meyers seemed oddly nonplussed by the situation Wednesday night—probably because, from a purely logical standpoint, it really shouldn’t be all that surprising.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Christmas fails to bring holiday cheer for German retailers

    Dec 21, 2023
    News

    France toughens its anti-migration stance

    Dec 21, 2023
    News

    European Super League: EU court rules UEFA ban ‘unlawful’

    Dec 21, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Christmas fails to bring holiday cheer for German retailers

    Dec 21, 2023
    News

    France toughens its anti-migration stance

    Dec 21, 2023
    News

    European Super League: EU court rules UEFA ban ‘unlawful’

    Dec 21, 2023
    Lebanon News

    TMC: One dead, eight injured in eight road accidents within last 24 hours

    Dec 21, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy