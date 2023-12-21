Billionaires Turn to Legal Bribery in Quest to Build Utopia

Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Getty

The tech billionaires seeking to build a shining new city in Northern California started with secrecy and pressure tactics.

They are now resorting to what amounts to bribery disguised as philanthropy.

The initially anonymous investor group operating under the generic name of Flannery Associates—which now calls itself California Forever—generated widespread suspicion during the five years it purchased more than $800 million worth of largely agricultural land in Solano County.

