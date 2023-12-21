Thu. Dec 21st, 2023

    UN’s WFP temporarily suspends food assistance in parts of Sudan

    Dec 21, 2023

    NNA -nbsp;The United Nations#39; World Food Programme (WFP) has temporarily suspended food assistance in some parts of Sudan#39;s state of Gezira as fighting spreads south and east of Sudan#39;s capital Khartoum, the aid agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

    Around 300,000 people have fled Gezira in a matter of days, since clashes erupted last week on Friday, WFP said.

    WFP has put food deliveries on hold in some locations in Gezira, said Eddie Rowe, WFP#39;s representative and country director in Sudan, adding that its teams are working around the clock to provide food aid in locations where it is still possible. — Reuters

