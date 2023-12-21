Geagea meets US Ambassador on farewell visit

NNA – Lebanese Forces Party leader, Samir Geagea, on Thursday met in Maarab, with US Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, who paid himnbsp;a farewell visit upon the end of her diplomatic missionnbsp;in the country.

Ambassador Shea was accompanied by the Embassyrsquo;s Political Advisor, Megan Soller.

The meeting took place in the presence of the Partyrsquo;s Foreign Relations Chief, former minister Richard Kouyoumjian, and LF Central Council member, Mark Saad.

Geagea thanked Ambassador Shea for her efforts and that of the United States in supporting the Lebanese institutions.

