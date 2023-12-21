Thu. Dec 21st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Geagea meets US Ambassador on farewell visit

    By

    Dec 21, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – Lebanese Forces Party leader, Samir Geagea, on Thursday met in Maarab, with US Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, who paid himnbsp;a farewell visit upon the end of her diplomatic missionnbsp;in the country.

    Ambassador Shea was accompanied by the Embassyrsquo;s Political Advisor, Megan Soller.

    The meeting took place in the presence of the Partyrsquo;s Foreign Relations Chief, former minister Richard Kouyoumjian, and LF Central Council member, Mark Saad.

    Geagea thanked Ambassador Shea for her efforts and that of the United States in supporting the Lebanese institutions.

    nbsp;

    =============== L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Christmas fails to bring holiday cheer for German retailers

    Dec 21, 2023
    News

    France toughens its anti-migration stance

    Dec 21, 2023
    News

    European Super League: EU court rules UEFA ban ‘unlawful’

    Dec 21, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Christmas fails to bring holiday cheer for German retailers

    Dec 21, 2023
    News

    France toughens its anti-migration stance

    Dec 21, 2023
    News

    European Super League: EU court rules UEFA ban ‘unlawful’

    Dec 21, 2023
    Lebanon News

    TMC: One dead, eight injured in eight road accidents within last 24 hours

    Dec 21, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy