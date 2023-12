NNA – nbsp;An accident at a coal mine in China#39;s northeastern province of Heilongjiang has killed 12, state broadcaster CCTV said on Thursday.

Thirteen people were also injured in Wednesday#39;s accident at the Kunyuan coal mine in the city of Jixi, and its cause is still being investigated, the broadcaster said. mdash; Reuters

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Ynbsp;