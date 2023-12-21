Thu. Dec 21st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Bus crash kills goalkeeper and assistant coach of Algeria’s El Bayadh

    By

    Dec 21, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – nbsp;A bus crash killed two members of Algerian Ligue 1 side Mouloudia El Bayadh in the late hours of Wednesday, prompting the national football federation to postpone all games scheduled for this week across all divisions.

    The Algerian state news agency said the accident killed El Bayadh goalkeeper Zakaria Bouziani, 27, and assistant coach Khalid Muftah.

    Bouziani, a stand-in goalkeeper, made two league appearances this season.
    The bus carrying the team overturned in the town of Sougueur in northwestern Algeria while en route to Tizi Ouzou to face JSK Kabylie in a league game on Friday, according to local media. The club said on Facebook that other injured members were in stable condition.

    quot;In the wake of the painful tragedy that befell Algerian football hellip; the Algerian Football Federation decided to suspend all football activities scheduled for the end of this week across the entire country,quot; the federation said in a statement.
    quot;The Federation also decided to postpone the draw ceremony for the 32nd and 16th rounds of the Algerian Cup to a later date.quot;

    Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said in a statement that he received the news of the tragedy with quot;great pain and sorrowquot;, offering his condolences to the families of the victims.

    El Bayadh lie sixth in the Algerian league table with 15 points from 10 games, 12 adrift of runaway leaders MC Alger. mdash; Reuters

    mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Ynbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Luxury New York City STUDIO apartment on Fifth Avenue just steps away from Central Park sells for eye-popping amount

    Dec 21, 2023
    News

    New ultra-high speed processor to advance AI, driverless vehicles and more

    Dec 21, 2023
    News

    This year’s housing market was the least affordable since at least 2013

    Dec 21, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Luxury New York City STUDIO apartment on Fifth Avenue just steps away from Central Park sells for eye-popping amount

    Dec 21, 2023
    News

    New ultra-high speed processor to advance AI, driverless vehicles and more

    Dec 21, 2023
    News

    This year’s housing market was the least affordable since at least 2013

    Dec 21, 2023
    News

    Democrats aren’t the only ones who might be filming sex tapes on Capitol Hill

    Dec 21, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy