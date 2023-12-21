The NRA Is at Rock Bottom—And 15 Years of Tax Filings Tell the Story

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

Few political groups in U.S. history have seen a collapse as swift and dramatic as the National Rifle Association.

Over the last several years, the NRA has experienced a public implosion, as the group loses members and revenue amid serious accusations of mismanagement and corruption. And according to the latest NRA tax returns obtained by The Daily Beast, the reputational and organizational damage is rolling on with seemingly no end in sight.

