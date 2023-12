NNA – Nabatieh – The outskirts of the southern Lebanese towns of Maroun al-Ras and Yaroun have been subjected to intermittent artillery shelling, our correspondent reported on Thursday.

Enemy shelling also targeted the vicinity of Maroun al-Ras Park.

NNA correspondent in Hasbaya reported hostile shelling thatnbsp;targeted the Berkat Kfarshouba on Shebaa road.

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Ynbsp;