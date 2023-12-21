Usman Khawaja faces ICC charges after showing support for Palestine during Australia vs Pakistan match

Usman Khawaja has been charged with the ICC

He wore a black bracelet without asking permission

Khawaja has been supporting the Palestinians

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Usman Khawaja has faced an ICC charge after showing support for Palestine during Australia’s match against Pakistan.

Khawaja, 37, wore a black armband at the first test of the summer in Perth as a sign of solidarity with Palestinians amid Israel’s ongoing war with Gaza.

The Australian opener had previously been told not to wear shoes with the message “all lives are equal” during the match.

And now the ICC has confirmed that Khawaja has violated its rules by not seeking permission to wear the black armband.

‘Usman Khawaja has been charged with violating Clause F of the Clothing and Equipment Regulations, which can be found on the ICC Playing Conditions page. Penalties for non-compliance with regulations are outlined in Appendix 2,” an ICC spokesperson told News Corp.

Usman Khawaja has been charged by the ICC for wearing a black armband against Pakistan

‘Usman displayed a personal message (armband) during the first Test match against Pakistan without seeking prior approval from Cricket Australia and the ICC to display it, as required by the regulations for personal messages. This is an ‘other offence’ offense and the penalty for the first offense is a reprimand.’

Players often wear black armbands as a gesture of respect to commemorate mourning; however, they must obtain permission to do so.

Speaking before the start of the First Test, Khawaja told Fox Cricket he was frustrated after being forced to cover messages on his shoes with tape.

“It’s a little disappointing. “I don’t really see the controversy of (saying) that all lives matter and saying that freedom is a human right,” he said.

‘I don’t see where it gets political… I find it difficult to accept that people find what I said unpleasant.

‘It makes me feel a little uncomfortable that people find those words uncomfortable.

“It’s been kind of an emotional roller coaster because, I guess… I’ll always stand up for what I believe in, even if people don’t agree with me or don’t like me saying it.”

‘I want to look back on my career and say, look, I stood up for my values, I respect what I did on the field, but I also respect myself for what I did off the field… that means more to me.’

A banner bearing the same message Khawaja wrote on his shoes was removed from Optus Stadium, and Cricket Australia banned the display of similar banners for the rest of the summer.

The banner, which measured more than five meters long, was hung over the railing of the fifth level at the south end of the venue.

More to follow.