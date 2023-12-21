Thu. Dec 21st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Rahi meets Qatari Ambassador, Maronite Institutions’ General Coordinator

    By

    Dec 21, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Rahi, on Thursday welcomed, in Bkerke, Qatari Ambassador to Lebanon, Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman bin Faisal Thani, who conveyed to nbsp;the Patriarch the greetings of the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on the blessed holiday season.

    The Ambassador also stressed Qatarrsquo;s support for the positions of the Patriarch and the Lebanese people.

    On the other hand, Patriarch Rahi also received in Bkerke, the General Coordinator of Maronite Institutions, Engineer Antoine Azour.

    nbsp;

    =============== L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Luxury New York City STUDIO apartment on Fifth Avenue just steps away from Central Park sells for eye-popping amount

    Dec 21, 2023
    News

    New ultra-high speed processor to advance AI, driverless vehicles and more

    Dec 21, 2023
    News

    This year’s housing market was the least affordable since at least 2013

    Dec 21, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Luxury New York City STUDIO apartment on Fifth Avenue just steps away from Central Park sells for eye-popping amount

    Dec 21, 2023
    News

    New ultra-high speed processor to advance AI, driverless vehicles and more

    Dec 21, 2023
    News

    This year’s housing market was the least affordable since at least 2013

    Dec 21, 2023
    News

    Democrats aren’t the only ones who might be filming sex tapes on Capitol Hill

    Dec 21, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy