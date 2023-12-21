Mikati visits Archbishop Audi, offers holiday season well-wishes

NNA ndash; Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Thursday visited Beirut Greek Orthodox Archbishop Elias Audi, to whom he offered Christmas and New Year well-wishes.

On emerging, Premier Mikati said: ldquo;Todayrsquo;s visit comes on the occasion of the blessed holidays, and I wished His Eminence a merry Christmas, and a happy year full of contentment and health for all the Lebanese.rdquo;

Mikati said that they tackled during the meeting the current situation in the country.

Regarding the appointment of the Chief of Staff and the Military Council, Premier Mikati said: ldquo;Throughout all this stage, I have tried hard to stay away from any media debate, and I do not want to enter into any debate on this issue because the lessons are in their conclusions and the conclusions are so far good. I will maintain my principle of not engaging in any media debate with anyone, despite everything that is said. I reiterate that there is a matter related to the powers and position of the Prime Minister, and I do not accept that they be undermined in any way.rdquo;

