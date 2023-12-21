Rudy Giuliani Hawks Unapproved Supplements as Judge Orders He Cough Up $148M

Bonnie Cash/Reuters

As a federal judge ordered Rudy Giuliani to immediately cough up $148 million he owes to two Georgia election workers he defamed, the former New York City mayor hawked unapproved supplements that he said could be used both as Christmas ornaments and to “help me fight the traitors.”

Judge Beryl A. Howell, in a 13-page ruling Wednesday, sided with election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, who had asked the court to nix a requirement for them to wait 30 days before seeking enforcement of their financial judgment against Giuliani in light of his track record as an “uncooperative litigant.” The judge granted their request, noting that Giuliani might “conceal his assets” if he were given more time based on an “ample record in this case of Giuliani’s efforts to conceal or hide his assets.”

With his legal and financial woes mounting, the former federal prosecutor took to his livestreamed program America’s Mayor Live late Wednesday to defend his former boss, the same one who reportedly repeatedly rebuffed his pleas for help paying bills after their crusade to overturn the 2020 election results blew up in their faces.

