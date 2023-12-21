REVEALED: The new European Super League plan would have 64 teams across three tiers with promotion and relegation, as the new breakaway announcement comes an hour after the court rules in its favour.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The new plan for the European Super League has been revealed after a court ruling gave the breakaway competition a boost on Thursday.

The European Court of Justice ruled that UEFA and FIFA were deemed to have acted contrary to competition law by blocking the creation of a European Super League in 2021.

The binding ruling marked the latest stage in a legal process launched by the European Super League after clubs involved in the breakaway plans were threatened with sanctions by governing bodies, while facing a barrage of overwhelming criticism.

The new format, which was revealed by A22 CEO Bernd Reichart, will include both men’s and women’s competitions, with 64 teams competing in the men’s category and 32 in the women’s category.

As for the men’s competition, the 64 clubs will be divided into three different leagues (star, gold and blue), with the star league being the strongest and the blue league being the weakest.

The new plan for the European Super League has been revealed (pictured CEO Bernd Reichart)

It comes after a court ruled that UEFA and FIFA acted illegally by blocking its creation in 2021.

Barcelona and Real Madrid were two of the biggest promoters of the European Super League

The Star and Gold Leagues will have 16 teams separated into two groups of eight, but the Blue League will have 32 clubs, divided into four groups of eight.

Each team will be guaranteed 14 matches and will all play their group stage opponents home and away midweek between September and April.

The top four clubs from both groups of the gold and star leagues and the top two teams from the four blue groups will participate in the knockout stages of their league during the spring.

Quarter-finals and semi-finals will be played over two legs, before the winners of each league are crowned after the finals on neutral grounds.

The plan, led by sports consultancy A22, insisted it was “based on sporting merit with no permanent members”.

As a result, there are promotions and relegations, and the bottom team from both groups of the star league is relegated and replaced by the two finalists from the gold league.

The same goes for the blue league finalists, who will replace the teams that finish last in each gold group.

There is even greater turnover in the blue league, with 20 clubs leaving the competition each season and being replaced by another 20 based on their domestic performances.

The initial year of the competition will see clubs from all leagues selected based on “an index of transparent performance-based criteria”.

All games will be broadcast for free, with the aim of generating greater revenue through advertising.

The Women’s Super League will take place at the same time, although only 32 clubs will be part of the venture.

They will be divided into 16 in each of the star and gold leagues, with two groups of eight in both divisions.

This will follow a similar pattern with 14 group matches, before two-match knockout stages until the star and gold division champions are confirmed.

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez (left) and Barcelona president Joan Laporta (right) have continued to push for its creation despite the various legal challenges faced.

Fans came out in full force to protest the announcement of the ‘closed’ league in April 2021

Teams will be guaranteed 14 group matches, before the knockout stages to determine the winners of each league.

In a presentation announcing the new plans, Reichart, who is also the general director of the Super League, said: “Today there is great news: football is free.” Free from the UEFA monopoly, free to pursue the best ideas without fear of sanctions and, according to our proposal, free viewing of all live matches.

‘This morning, the CJEU (European Court of Justice) ended UEFA’s almost 70-year monopoly and opened the door to innovation in football: clubs can now openly discuss and consider proposals to address the most pressing problems in football. sport.

‘The cornerstone of our proposal remains the ten principles that we published in February. A couple of principles are worth repeating: participation will be based on sporting merit. There will be no permanent members and clubs will remain committed to their national leagues.

‘The new Super League format would lead to exciting matches throughout the year, not just part of the year. A league system with only 14 games means that absolutely every game counts, clubs that rarely play each other will now compete regularly on the European stage generating even greater rivalry.

“At the same time, there is mobility between the leagues, with promotions and relegations, and with a strong and continuous connection with the national leagues, and finally, there would be an incredible knockout phase at the end of the season.”