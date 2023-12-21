I’m an interior designer. I love HomeGoods, but there are 7 things I never buy there.

HomeGoods has a lot of great items, but there are some items I don’t buy there.

Paynter Rhed

I’m an interior designer, and I love shopping at HomeGoods.I shop somewhere else for matching office supplies, pots, and pans. I don’t buy large furniture pieces or mirrors at HomeGoods.

I’m an interior designer and a big fan of HomeGoods.

The home-furnishing store is a great place for trendy decor, small furniture, and many other household items — but there are a few things I avoid getting there.

Here are seven things I typically don’t buy at HomeGoods.

The candles are too hit or miss for me. HomeGoods has a ton of variety, but I think it’s hard to find consistent candle quality. Paynter Rhed The candle aisle at HomeGoods is probably my favorite in the whole store. But as fun as the section is to peruse, the wide variety of brands, shapes, and scents can be a mixed bag. I’ve found that many of the candles I’ve bought at the chain either don’t burn very well or lose their scent pretty quickly, even though they seemed amazing in the store. These candles are good in a pinch — and you might get lucky with a great one — but I’d rather spend more money and buy something high quality from an actual candle store. I get my larger furniture pieces, like sofas, somewhere else. You might get a better return on your investment by shopping elsewhere for big pieces. Paynter Rhed HomeGoods is the perfect place to buy a stool or martini table, but I wouldn’t buy larger furniture pieces there. Many of the sofas and big chairs I’ve seen in the store look amazing, but the quality hasn’t impressed me much. Plus, at HomeGoods, you’re typically buying floor models. Your couch could be on the floor for weeks, being sat on by hundreds of strangers or getting bumped by carts at every turn. It’s hard to find a solid set of pots and pans at HomeGoods. I’d rather get a matching set of pots and pans from somewhere else. Paynter Rhed A lot of the pots and pans at HomeGoods look amazing — and, again, brands and quality vary — but I buy mine somewhere else. Although you might get lucky and find name-brand items in the aisles of the store, I’ve bought many random pots and pans here that haven’t held up over time. It’s also tricky to get a full, matching set of cookware from HomeGoods since not all stores carry the same pieces or multiples of designs. I’d rather invest in a matching set from a cookware brand I trust. Skip the kitschy letters and signs with quotes and phrases on them. HomeGoods has plenty of decorative letters, but they’re not for me. Paynter Rhed Choosing the perfect finishing touches for a space can be one of the trickiest tasks. But I’ll never waste money on hanging letters or signs with quotes. These are entirely overused and pay homage to farmhouse design in an untasteful way. Quotes are meant for a journal, not a wall. Choose an elevated art piece or canvas instead. Many of the large mirrors aren’t as high quality as I’d like. I try to see how a mirror will make me look from far away before buying one. Paynter Rhed In the age of the mirror selfie, I completely understand the desire to add the perfect floor-length mirror to a space. After all, they’re essential for a good outfit-of-the-day post. That said, I haven’t been impressed with the quality of large mirrors I’ve seen at HomeGoods. One way I like to test the quality of mirrors in the store is by standing far away from them to see if my reflection gets distorted or not. If I start to look funky, I’ll pass. Mirrors are massive statement pieces, so I suggest investing in high-quality options. I never pay full price for the holiday decor here. Waiting for sales doesn’t work for everyone but I prefer it. Paynter Rhed HomeGoods has an impressive array of holiday decor — oftentimes, it’s on shelves long before the season it’s celebrating begins. But, as a frequent HomeGoods shopper, I’ve learned that if you wait one day after the holiday, you can get 50% off of some seasonal items. By waiting, you risk your wish-list items going out of stock. But, as a planner, I like preparing for a holiday almost a year before it returns. HomeGoods has some tasteful items for desk organization, but I skip this section. HomeGoods has cute office supplies, but it’s hard to find a complete set here. Paynter Rhed HomeGoods is generally a great place to find one-off special items, but not so much coordinated or matching sets. I like matching sets too much to consider buying office supplies here. I’d shop elsewhere for finishing touches for my home office.

