Lost dog Duke reunites with his owner after a trip to an Australian city 500 kilometers away

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A dog has been reunited with his owner 500 kilometers from where he disappeared.

Duke’s human Kevin, 86, last saw his beloved dog at his property in Narrabri, in the northwest slopes of New South Wales, on November 10.

Eight days later, Duke was seen wandering around The Palms restaurant in Terrey Hills on Sydney’s northern beaches.

A couple who worked at the restaurant, Ricky and Taylor, spent days trying to find Jack Russel’s owners while Kevin and his granddaughter continued searching their home.

Taylor and Ricky had no idea how Duke ended up so far from home, but after checking his microchip they were able to locate Kevin’s phone number.

Kevin, 86, was reunited with his 5-year-old Jack Russel Duke more than a week after the dog somehow traveled 517km from Narrabri to Sydney’s northern beaches.

Ricky and his partner Taylor found Duke when he arrived at his workplace and the pair spent the next three days trying to contact Kevin.

When they couldn’t get through, a veterinarian told them that Duke could be held overnight before being sent to the pound, but that he would be euthanized within weeks if no one claimed him.

“We told the vet we would have him with us,” Ricky told Yahoo News.

“We got to the point where we thought we already had a second dog.”

The couple posted a message on Facebook asking anyone if they recognized Duke while a Northern Beaches council member spent the day calling Kevin.

“Yesterday, following repeated calls to (a) landline linked to his microchip, Northern Beaches Council’s call was answered,” Ricky wrote in a status update after the councilor finally contacted Kevin.

Duke was then sent in a pet Uber to meet Kevin in Newcastle.

‘Duke spent approximately five days traveling and then stayed with our family for three days. How he has covered the distance is very unknown.”

Kevin said he thinks Duke was simply hitchhiking with someone who was headed to the coast before Taylor and Ricky found him at the restaurant.