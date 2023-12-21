Mikati discusses cooperation with UN’s Riza, meets MP Qabalan accompanied by west Beqa delegation, receives MP Abdullah

NNA ndash; Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Thursday received at the Grand Serail, the United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Lebanon, Imran Riza, and discussed with him the existing cooperation between the government and the United Nations institutions within the services, humanitarian, health and social efforts.

Premier Mikati also met with MP Qabalan Qabalan, accompanied by a delegation from west Beqa municipalities and other figures.

Discussions touched on west Beqa district#39;s relatednbsp;affairsnbsp;and urgent needs, especially at the developmentalnbsp;level.

Mikati thennbsp;met at the Grand Serail with MP Bilal Abdullah, who emphasizednbsp;the importance tonbsp;continue subsidizingnbsp;medicines for cancer and incurable diseases.

============== L.Y