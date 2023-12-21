Thu. Dec 21st, 2023

    United Nations Demands Probe Into ‘Possible’ IDF War Crime

    The United Nations human rights office is calling for an independent investigation into “disturbing” claims that Israeli forces “summarily executed” at least 11 unarmed Palestinian men in front of their families in Gaza.

    The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said the allegation “raises alarm about the possible commission of a war crime” and “comes in the wake of earlier allegations concerning the deliberate targeting and killing of civilians at the hands of Israeli forces.”

    “The Israeli authorities must immediately institute an independent, thorough and effective investigation into these allegations, and if found to be substantiated, those responsible must be brought to justice and measures implemented to prevent any such serious violations from recurring,” OHCHR said in a statement.

