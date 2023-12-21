Motorsports legend Don Schumacher dead at 79 due to complications from his battle with lung cancer

Schumacher won approximately 70 percent of his 560 career endurance racing matches.

Don Schumacher, the successful NHRA team owner and drag racing pioneer, has died at age 79 after privately battling lung cancer.

NHRA.com revealed his death on Thursday, saying the Motor Sports Hall of Fame member succumbed to “illness-related complications.”

Born in Michigan and raised in Chicago, Schumacher became a drag racer and helped found the Funny Car class, winning about 70 percent of the 560 games he raced in, according to the Hall of Fame.

But it is as a car owner that he is perhaps best remembered, having amassed 19 NHRA world championships and 362 Wally trophies, in addition to the five he won driving a Funny Car.

Although his was one of the most decorated careers in NHRA history, Schumacher took a break from the sport in the early 1970s to build his family’s electric company, which he turned into a global corporation.

Don Schumacher (left), NHRA team owner and drag racing pioneer, has died at age 79.

Don Schumacher, in his Stardust Plymouth Cuda, won the Funny Car title in 1973.

Don Schumacher’s Star Dust Barracuda funny car pictured at the 1969 Winternationals

When he returned in 1998 as a car owner, it was his son Tony who became the most celebrated driver in the family, winning 86 events.

Schumacher will also be known for his safety innovations, such as a roof-mounted escape hatch that allows drivers to avoid burns in the event of a car fire. He also developed a lever on the brake handle that allowed drivers to activate an in-car fire suppression system without taking their other hand off the steering wheel.

Schumacher, Grandfather, was an avid fisherman and golfer, who directed services at Riley Children’s Hospital in Indiana for seven years.

He also developed the family’s auto parts brand, DSR Performance.

Schumacher had already battled cancer in 2015, but was able to return to the track, much to the delight of the drivers.

“This is the best therapy,” said Antron Brown, the first African-American champion in drag racing history and one of 25 different drivers on the Schumacher team. “You can see the smile on his face and the joy in his heart to be a part of this sport of NHRA drag racing.”

Antron Brown (right) became the first African-American driver to win the world title in 2015, and he did so while racing for Don Schumacher’s NHRA team (left).

When Schumacher returned to endurance racing in 1998 as a car owner, it was his son Tony (pictured) who became the family’s most celebrated driver, winning 86 events.

“I love what I do and I will continue to do what I do,” Schumacher said that same year. ‘I’m a businessman and that’s what I do. I love racing. I love the sport of NHRA. I love my businesses. I love my family. I love what I do in life.’

Schumacher’s death caused great pain on social networks.

NHRA announcer Alan Reinhart described Schumacher as a revolutionary figure within the sport.

“Although he has reduced his personal involvement in recent years, this is a tremendous blow,” Reinhart wrote in X. “His influence will be felt for generations to come. And the company he created will continue to supply the sport.”