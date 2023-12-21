Several Dead and Dozens Injured in Prague University Shooting, Cops Say

Michal Cizek/AFP/Getty

A shooting at a university in the center of Prague has left several people dead and dozens wounded, according to local police.

The exact number of fatalities was not immediately clear, but authorities said the shooter has been “eliminated” after the massacre. The entire area around Jan Palach Square has been cordoned off as first responders work to help the victims at Charles University’s Faculty of Arts.

“Based on initial information, we can confirm that there are dead and injured people at the scene,” police said in a statement on X. “We urge citizens not to stay in the immediate vicinity and not to leave the house.”

