Democrats aren’t the only ones who might be filming sex tapes on Capitol Hill

A second sex tape investigation reportedly took place in the office of Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington.

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

According to a new report, a second sex tape was filmed on Capitol Hill last year.It’s purported to have happened in the office of GOP Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington.But “no conclusive evidence” was found and the staffer was ultimately not fired.

As it turns out, filming yourself having sex in the US Capitol complex may be a bipartisan affair.

In 2022, the office of Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington had a possible sex tape scandal of its own.

“The office was notified of purported, inappropriate behavior from a staffer,” a spokesperson for Newhouse told Business Insider in a statement. “As soon as the office was alerted, we immediately contacted the appropriate House entities to conduct an independent investigation. No conclusive evidence was found and the staffer resigned a few months later.”

But a Semafor report offers further details on the situation — and they’re somewhat graphic.

According to the report, a Snapchat account with the handle “Anjackson2019” displayed two videos that may have taken place in the office, including a man masturbating at a desk and two men “engaged in a sex act in an office setting.”

The staffer who was the subject of the investigation denied the incident to Semafor, saying that the congressman told him in July of 2022 that there was “no evidence to the allegation.”

Last week, a staffer for Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland was revealed to have filmed himself having sex in a hearing room typically used by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Cardin has since told reporters that he felt “a lot of anger and frustration” over the situation. That staffer is no longer employed with Cardin’s office.

Newhouse, a mild-mannered congressman who represented a central Washington state district since 2015, was notably among the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump for incitement of an insurrection following the January 6, 2021 assault on the US Capitol.

He was one of just two pro-impeachment Republicans who survived Trump’s efforts to drive them out of Congress, along with Rep. David Valadao of California.

