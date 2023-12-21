Thu. Dec 21st, 2023

    News

    This year’s housing market was the least affordable since at least 2013

    By

    Dec 21, 2023 , , , , ,
    This year’s housing market was the least affordable since at least 2013

    2023 was the least affordable housing market on record, Redfin said.

    AP

    In 2023, only 15.5% of homes were affordable for the typical household, per Redfin.
    That’s down from 20.7% in 2022 and the lowest share ever for Redfin records going back to 2013.
    The total number of affordable homes for sale was down 40.9% from 2022.

    This year was the least affordable year for the US housing market on record, based on Redfin data going back to 2013.

    In 2023, 15.5% of homes were affordable for the typical US household. That dropped from 20.7% in 2022, and is down from 40% in 2019 before the pandemic buying boom. 

    The real estate group analyzed 97 of the most populous US metro areas. It determined affordability based on the estimated monthly mortgage rate being no more than 30% of the local county’s median income. 

    2023 was the least affordable housing market on record, per Redfin

    Redfin

    But it’s not just the share of affordable housing that fell. At the same time, the total number of affordable options on the market tumbled from 596,135 in 2022 to 325,500 in 2023 — a 41% drop.

    In part, the decline stems from a 21.2% drop in listings, according to Redfin. But stubbornly high mortgage rates and home prices made the listings that did come to market more expensive.

    High mortgage rates in particular have kept current homeowners unwilling to move, which in turn has reduced the number of available homes on the market for prospective buyers.

    That’s boosted home prices and left house hunters competing for a limited number of options.

    Still, Redfin senior economist Elijah de la Campa anticipates affordability to improve in 2024.

    “Many of the factors that made 2023 the least affordable year for homebuying on record are easing,” de la Campa said. “Mortgage rates are under 7% for the first time in months, home price growth is slowing as lower rates prompt more people to list their homes, and overall inflation continues to cool. We’ll likely see a jump in home purchases in the new year as buyers take advantage of lower mortgage rates and more listings after the holidays.”

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Luxury New York City STUDIO apartment on Fifth Avenue just steps away from Central Park sells for eye-popping amount

    Dec 21, 2023
    News

    New ultra-high speed processor to advance AI, driverless vehicles and more

    Dec 21, 2023
    News

    Democrats aren’t the only ones who might be filming sex tapes on Capitol Hill

    Dec 21, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Luxury New York City STUDIO apartment on Fifth Avenue just steps away from Central Park sells for eye-popping amount

    Dec 21, 2023
    News

    New ultra-high speed processor to advance AI, driverless vehicles and more

    Dec 21, 2023
    News

    This year’s housing market was the least affordable since at least 2013

    Dec 21, 2023
    News

    Democrats aren’t the only ones who might be filming sex tapes on Capitol Hill

    Dec 21, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy