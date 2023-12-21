New ultra-high speed processor to advance AI, driverless vehicles and more

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Working principle of RF photonic video image processor. PD photodetector. a Diagrammatic illustration of the flattening method applied to the input video frames, both horizontally and vertically. b Schematic illustration of an experimental setup for video image processing. c The processed video frames after (i) 0.5 order differentiation for edge detection, (ii) integration for blue motion, and (iii) Hilbert transformation for edge enhancement. Credit: Communications Engineering (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s44172-023-00135-7

A team of international scientists has developed an ultra-high-speed signal processor that can analyze 400,000 real-time video images simultaneously, according to an article. published in Communications Engineering.

The team, led by Professor David Moss of Swinburne University of Technology, has developed a processor that runs more than 10,000 times faster than typical electronic processors running in Gigabytes/s, at a record 17 Terabits/s (trillions). of bits per second).

The technology has profound implications for the safety and efficiency of self-driving cars and medical imaging and could help find habitable planets beyond our solar system.

“This is a game changer,” says Moss. “These are portable, ultra-precise optical rulers that could be used for everything from portable breath scanners to detecting small movements of objects in space or finding Earth-like exoplanets.”

Processor efficiency and speed will have a major impact on artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and robotic vision. The ability to process large amounts of data in real time will lead to more intelligent autonomous robotic systems that will be able to operate efficiently in real-world environments.

In astronomy, for example, processing large volumes of celestial data at unprecedented speeds will support groundbreaking discoveries. This approach will also accelerate medical imaging and autonomous vehicle functions.

Comb generation. Credit: Communications Engineering (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s44172-023-00135-7

“All real-time analysis and decision-making requires ultra-fast analysis of video images for everything from autonomous driving to artificial intelligence for detecting and analyzing objects.”

“The secret to its extraordinary performance lies in the integrated optical microcomb, which overcomes the bandwidth and power limitations inherent in electronics,” says Moss.

Moss says this photonic signal processor isn’t just a technological marvel: it’s a harbinger of a future in which high-speed, efficient data processing will shape every aspect of our lives.

“From transforming transportation and healthcare to opening new doors in space exploration and artificial intelligence, the impact of this technology will be profound and far-reaching.”

More information:

Mengxi Tan et al, Kerr Microcomb-Based Photonic Signal Processor for Real-Time Video Image Processing, Communications Engineering (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s44172-023-00135-7

Provided by Swinburne University of Technology

