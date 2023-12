Marjayoun – National News Agency correspondent reported that Israeli artillery shelling targeted the outskirts of the southern Lebanese town of Hula.

Enemy artillery shelling also targeted the outskirts of the town of Rmeish, and the areas of Al-Zaytoun and Karm Al-Anqa on the southwestern outskirts of the town of Mays Al-Jabal and the eastern outskirts of the town of Muhaibib.

