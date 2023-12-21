Katie Piper says she is doing “the best thing in life” as she tries to stay positive after undergoing surgery to “avoid losing her eye.”

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Katie Piper said she is doing “the best thing in life” and trying to stay positive after her latest surgery to “avoid losing her eye.”

The presenter, 40, appeared on Loose Women on Thursday for the first time since her operation and said she was not going to waste her life “in a state of woe is me”.

Katie and her fellow panellists, Kaye Adams, Denise Welch and Jane Moore, praised Fiona Phillips, who recently said she refuses to let Alzheimer’s define her and is determined to live her best life.

She said: “I really admire what he’s done and I think positivity comes from acceptance and I think in all of our lives there are certain things that are just fixed and we can’t change them.”

“For me, I have things that are permanent and I’ve always taken this approach: I’ll make the best of it, whatever it is… it’s not about comparisons, about regretting what’s gone, about being hungry to get it back, it’s just “This is my luck and maybe I still have more than others.”

When asked when acceptance came, Katie said: “I think for me, you know, my life changed at a very young age and I thought, ‘Well, I’m still alive, so I have plenty of time.’” in front of me. I’m really not going to waste it in a state of grief.’

“I think maybe Fiona has the same approach to life because when life changes dramatically you see the fragility of life and the suddenness of how everything can suddenly turn upside down.

‘But I don’t want to downplay what Fiona is going through, as it must be very scary and awe-inspiring. “I doubt that every day is positive and that is also very normal.”

Katie looked sensational during the daytime show as she donned a black and white dress that showed off her gorgeous figure.

Her appearance on the show, which is her first since her operation, comes after the star revealed she has an eye infection after undergoing surgery to reduce the risk of “losing her left eye”.

She gave her followers a health update after spending a morning at the eye clinic on December 5.

In a candid video shared on Instagram, Katie said: “I spent the morning at the eye clinic because I have problems with my eye.” I have a defect and an infection that is becoming very difficult to treat.’

Thrilled for her husband, Richard James Sutton, Katie added: “I have to say congratulations to my lovely husband, he is always there for me, always driving.” He has spent a lot of time waiting for me in hospital waiting rooms and in many parking lots.

It comes after Katie shared a gallery of snaps showing her eye after the procedure, while admitting she still finds operations “mentally difficult” following her acid attack ordeal.

Since then, she has campaigned tirelessly to keep the issue of such attacks at the forefront of the minds of the public and officials since her horrific experience and has since set up the Katie Piper Foundation.

In her post, Katie explained that she had received tarsorrhaphy in her left eye, which can “help the cornea heal or protect it during a short period of exposure or illness.”

Posting a lengthy caption, Katie added that she hoped the surgery would “preserve her eye” and that the decision to have the operation was down to “function rather than aesthetics.”

Katie wrote: ‘This is me! (For now). On Tuesday she was scheduled to have an operation, a tarsorrhaphy on her left eye.

‘Tarsorrhaphy is the joining of part or all of the upper and lower eyelids so that the eye is partially or completely closed.

‘Temporary tarsorrhaphies are used to help the cornea heal or to protect it during a brief period of exposure or illness. I also had scar tissue surgery on my right eye, so it will also be slightly swollen.

‘I wanted to put this here for several reasons:

‘Firstly, educate that living with the type of injuries I have means that things will change throughout life and sometimes things go backwards. There really is no end point and part of this type of recovery is accepting it.

‘Second, in the case of disfigurement, surgical decisions should be based on function, not aesthetics. In my case I am trying to preserve the eye, avoid perforation and losing it completely.

“Also, just because something is permanently on display doesn’t give people the right to constantly comment on your appearance: you never know what’s going on in someone’s life.”

‘Also, if this helps anyone else… Yes, sometimes I find it difficult. I’m okay with looking different from everyone else, but operations can sometimes bring back memories of how this all started and that’s mentally difficult.

‘I always think I’m very lucky with this space here on IG. I feel like I have intelligent, interesting and kind followers.

“So I know most of you will find this update helpful and have probably had your own similar medical or mental health recovery journeys, but for the few who will message or leave negative comments (I’ve heard them all before, nothing new) . ) then this explanation/education is for you.

‘I’m still the same person. I’ve simply had a different path in life than most and that’s okay. In general I live a full, privileged and very happy life. For that I am extremely grateful. But while I recover I ask you to please don’t troll me.

‘Thank you to my eye surgeon, Mr. Joshi, for taking care of my eyelids all these years. I am very grateful to him and his team for their care, compassion and skill.”

Katie’s ex, Daniel, received a life sentence with a minimum sentence of 16 years for the violence inflicted on Katie when she was just 24 years old.

In September, it was learned that Daniel could be released from prison after serving his minimum sentence of 16 years.

Daniel received a life sentence with a minimum sentence of 16 years after being found guilty of rape, GBH and ABH at Wood Green Crown Court in 2009.

Her accomplice Stefan, who threw acid at Katie, admitted GBH and was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum sentence of six years.

He was released from prison in 2018 but was recalled to prison for breaching the conditions of his licence. Police have since said they believe he has fled the country.