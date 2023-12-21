Thu. Dec 21st, 2023

    News

    ‘The Color Purple’ Removed From Schools Under New Florida Law

    By

    Dec 21, 2023 , , , , , ,
    ‘The Color Purple’ Removed From Schools Under New Florida Law

    Daniel Boczarski/Getty for MoveOne

    Classics like 17th-century epic poem Paradise Lost and Aldous Huxley’s novel Brave New World are among 673 books removed from Orange County, Florida, classrooms in wake of a new state law that requires schools to remove “sexual content” from their shelves.

    The Orlando Sentinel reports that some books among the hundreds of titles—including bestsellers and those previously taught in high school such as The Color Purple and Catch-22—are at least temporarily banned until district staff can give them a second review.

    Orange County Public Schools began compiling its list of targeted books this summer to comply with House Bill 1069, which passed the Republican-controlled Legislature, was signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, and is an expansion of the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Macron accused of doing far-right’s bidding with passage of stricter immigration law

    Dec 21, 2023
    News

    Has COVID morphed into a stomach bug? Scientists say ‘it’s possible’ after detecting record levels of the virus in wastewater

    Dec 21, 2023
    News

    Can YOU spot Santa? Only those with 20/20 vision can find St Nick in just 17 seconds

    Dec 21, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Macron accused of doing far-right’s bidding with passage of stricter immigration law

    Dec 21, 2023
    News

    Has COVID morphed into a stomach bug? Scientists say ‘it’s possible’ after detecting record levels of the virus in wastewater

    Dec 21, 2023
    News

    Can YOU spot Santa? Only those with 20/20 vision can find St Nick in just 17 seconds

    Dec 21, 2023
    News

    It seems like every high school has that one creepy teacher. These documents show why.

    Dec 21, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy