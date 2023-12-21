Thu. Dec 21st, 2023

    Nicki Minaj Battles Colbert in Triumphant Return to 'The Late Show'

    Nicki Minaj Battles Colbert in Triumphant Return to ‘The Late Show’

    Five years ago, rapper and pop star Nicki Minaj practically re-invented the late night talk show interview when she sailed on The Late Show to promote her latest album at the time, Queen, and promptly had both Stephen Colbert and his audience in hysterics when she came up with these flirty bars off the cuff: “I might fuck Stephen after the show / he gonna come back to work with a magical glow / but when you see us please, motherfucker, don’t stare / just address me as Queen Nicki Colbert.”

    On Wednesday night, Minaj returned to the program for the first time since that iconic 2018 appearance to seduce Colbert once again under the guise of promoting Pink Friday 2. And the pair’s unexpected chemistry was just as hilariously evident as it was half a decade ago.

    When Colbert showed Minaj a picture of himself photoshopped into Gag City, the pink-hued universe she created for her new LP, she replied, “that’s the most handsome man on TV in Gag City.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

