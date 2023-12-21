Coronation Street fans are left baffled as the fan-favourite character leaves the cobbles in a very low-key exit.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Coronation Street fans were left completely baffled on Wednesday night when a fan-favourite character made a very low-key exit from the cobbles.

The scenes saw Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) saying goodbye to his loved ones and leaving to join Crystal Hyde (Erin Austen) in Glasgow.

Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) seemed saddened to see Ryan leave in a taxi without saying goodbye, after they grew closer and their affair was exposed.

However, viewers were left baffled by the very low-key scenes and took to social media to share their hopes that Ryan will return, rather than have his character permanently leave the show.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, fans said: ‘Is Ryan gone for good?’; ‘Is Ryan’s departure permanent?’; Can’t Ryan stay away from #Corrie forever? We seem this way?

Coronation Street fans were left completely baffled on Wednesday night when fan-favourite character Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) made a very low-key exit from the cobbles.

‘If Ryan really left #Corrie then he might as well leave’; ‘Ryan will be back at some point, right?’

In the very low-key exit scenes, Ryan said goodbye to his aunt Carla Barlow (Alison King) and Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) as they packed up their taxi.

Carla asked Ryan, “Call me once in a while, please, so I don’t worry.”

Ryan then asked his aunt to say goodbye to his former housemate Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) if she saw her while he quietly left.

To which Carla said: ‘Yeah, sure, is there anyone else you want me to say goodbye to?’ in reference to her affair with Daisy.

But Ryan simply responded, “Not that I know of.”

Then he said goodbye to his aunt and simply said, ‘Okay, then this is it! I’ll see you,’ as her parting words before getting into her vehicle.

As his car drove away, Daisy left the store and gave him a small smile as she walked away in a very discreet exit.

In the scenes, Ryan said goodbye to his aunt Carla Barlow (Alison King) and Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) to go join Crystal Hyde (Erin Austen) in Glasgow.

However, viewers were left baffled by the very low-key scenes and took to social media to wonder if Ryan will return or if it will mark a permanent departure for the character.

It has not been confirmed whether Ryan will return to the show or if his exit scenes mark a permanent departure for the character.

Earlier in the week, Ryan had been sharing his reasons for wanting a fresh start away from the cobbles amid his affair with Daisy, who is engaged to Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard).

Debbie asked him: ‘Why are you going to Glasgow with someone you barely know? Running away won’t solve anything.

She also pressed him on why he wasn’t trying to have a romance with Daisy, but he just ignored her.

Then Debbie told him: ‘You haven’t really tried… that’s no reason to leave all your family and friends. If you’re not really committed to it, that’s an accident waiting to happen.

But he argued, “I need this and I want a new beginning and I’m going to have it.” I’m leaving regardless of what you or anyone else thinks.

Ryan has had a tough year after he got in the way of Justin Rutherford (Andrew Still) while trying to throw acid at Daisy on her wedding day to Daniel.

He suffered severe burns to his face and neck after the ordeal and fans have been following his long and difficult recovery.

Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) looked saddened as she watched Ryan leave in a taxi without saying goodbye.

Ryan had been sharing his reasons for wanting a fresh start away from the cobbles amid his affair with Daisy, who is engaged to Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard).

After keeping their affair a secret for months, it was finally exposed in explosive scenes, with Ryan being taken down by Daisy after he told Daniel he loved her.

Ryan then began abusing steroids in a bid to bulk up amid his insecurities about his appearance, leading to an angry outburst towards Carla, and he later confessed to using drugs to Daisy.

Amid their struggles, Ryan became closer to Daisy and the pair realized they had feelings for each other, which led to them sleeping together.

After keeping their affair a secret for months, it was finally exposed in explosive scenes, with Daisy taking Ryan down after he told Daniel he loved her.

Ryan then kept his distance to preserve his feelings and decided it was time to move on to keep his feelings intact, opting for a fresh start in Glasgow.