Tiger Woods and his son Charlie’s uncanny resemblance on the golf course is shown in a hilarious PGA Tour video after starring together at last week’s PNC Championship.

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The golfing similarities of golf legend Tiger Woods and his son Charlie were on display at the 2023 PNC Championship that concluded on December 17.

To commemorate the family affair, the PGA Tour shared a video highlighting the similarities between Woods, 47, and Charlie, 14.

“One of the reasons we love this tournament is to look at the symmetry, the gestures and the familiarity that family DNA runs deep and profound,” narrates NBC golf commentator Dan Hicks.

The highlight video incredibly showed how much Tiger and Charlie reflect on each other. From how they stand with their clubs and recoil after their shots, to their facial expressions when waiting to see where the ball lands on the course.

Even the way Tiger and Charlie walk behind the ball after a putt and the celebrations in which they point their fingers in the air followed by a punch are undeniably identical.

The PGA Tour highlighted in a video the incredible similarities between Tiger and Charlie Woods

Tiger and Charlie tied for fifth place in their fourth appearance at the PNC Championship

Additionally, the video captured how well Charlie adopted his father’s golf techniques.

Despite not winning the event in four appearances, Tiger was grateful to be able to play alongside Charlie on a competitive stage.

“We have been fortunate to be able to participate in this event as a family,” Tiger shared about the tournament. “Out there, together inside the ropes, it couldn’t have been better.”

Team Woods finished the tournament tied for fifth place with four other American teams with a total of -19.

Main champion Bernhard Langer and his 23-year-old son Jason emerged victorious. With a final round of 59 to overcome a three-stroke deficit.

Tiger’s next tournament is still in doubt, although he had previously mentioned the Genesis Invitational in February and the Players Championship in March.

Meanwhile, Charlie is coming off of winning a Florida State High School title with Benjamin School in November.