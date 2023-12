Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Less than a week after Rudy Giuliani was ordered to cough up $148 million in damages to two Georgia poll workers he defamed, the former New York City mayor has filed for bankruptcy, Bloomberg reported.

Giuliani listed debts up to half a billion dollars and assets worth only $10 million. Giuliani had spent the day prior hawking unapproved supplements in a sad effort to raise some extra cash.

