Brian Snyder/Reuters

Ron DeSantis made a baffling claim in an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network this week, insisting that Donald Trump’s indictments gave him an advantage in the GOP primary.

The Florida governor’s assertion was in response to a question from chief political correspondent David Brody, who asked whether he had any regrets over how he was running his campaign.

DeSantis, who remained fixated on Trump, insisted the former president’s charges “distorted the primary.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.