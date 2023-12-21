If you’ve got solar, can you run air conditioning without worrying about cost? Not quite

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public domain

You’re inside on a scorching 40°C day, running your air conditioning on full blast for long hours. Typically, you might be concerned about the cost, or even the impact on the network or the environment. But you have solar on your roof, so you should produce enough energy to offset your air conditioning.

This line of thinking is common. It’s right? Not quite. While it’s true that solar on your roof generally works well during the summer, there’s a problem here for you and the grid.

Your solar power works best when the sun is high. But the hottest part of the day is late afternoon. As the heat rises, you often need cooling well into the night, even as your solar panel’s output begins to decline.

That’s not to say solar isn’t worth it: It will reduce your cooling bill substantially. Here’s what this phenomenon means for you and the network.

Hot and hotter

Australia has warmed 1.47°C since 1910. Globally, this year is breaking all records, with temperatures briefly exceeding 2°C above the pre-industrial period.

Heat waves have already begun and we are likely to see many more in Australia this summer. A heat wave is three or more days in which daytime and nighttime temperatures are unusually high. They are often worse in cities, where black surfaces, such as roads and roofs, trap heat and air conditioners expel heat to the outside air. This, in turn, means greater demand for electricity to cool homes. Australia’s energy market operator forecasts electricity demand will reach one in maximum ten years this summer.

As electricity prices rise, many of us have responded by opting for solar energy. One in three Australian households (3.6 million households) now generate electricity nationally. In South Australia the proportion is almost 50%.

As Australia warms, the use of air conditioning will generate greater demand for electricity in all cities on the continent. We estimate that the additional cooling demand will increase demand in Sydney and Brisbane. 20% and 49% respectively by 2050.

Heat, especially sustained heat, is dangerous. Over the past summer in the north, North America, Europe and China experienced record heat waves. Deaths related to this year’s heat waves reached 62,000 in Europe.

Staying cool is a matter of health. We do not want to advise people to turn off the air conditioning when they need it most, especially people with health problems or the elderly.

Solar and heat waves

During hot periods, residential demand represents 50% or more of peak demand in many parts of Australia. Before the era of solar energy, peak energy demand in South Australia more than doubled during a heatwave and peak demand occurred on the grid. around noon.

Now that solar energy is common; This midday peak has been cancelled. But now we must contend with a smaller peak in the late afternoon during heat events, when the sun sets but the air is still warm.

When we drill down into individual homes, we can clearly see that home air conditioning is the main driver behind the maximum energy demand.

Our household research shows that air conditioning accounts for 72% (Adelaide) and 90% (Brisbane) of household electricity use during peak hours. This is true even for low-energy homes. When we monitored 60 low energy homes At Adelaide’s Lochiel Park Green Village for a year, we found that while these homes used considerably less electricity overall, air conditioning was still a big draw.

The longer the heat wave, the higher the peak electricity demand. This is likely because buildings struggle to remove excess heat overnight as homes become less tolerant of the conditions. As heat waves progress, nighttime energy demand gradually increases.

Most Australian homes have lower energy efficiency ratings than these homes and will need more electricity to cool. But the average for rooftop solar panels in Australia is around 6 kilowatts, while the average for new solar power is now almost 10kW. These larger arrays will cope with higher air conditioning demand during the day, but will not cover the nighttime peak.

What can you do to reduce air conditioning bills?

Choosing the right size air conditioner for your space with a high energy efficiency (6 star rating) is essential from the start. If your air conditioner is more than ten years old, replacing it with a more efficient one will save you money.

If you already have air conditioning, you can reduce its thirst for energy. We know that well-insulated homes with light-colored roofs are more resistant to heat waves, are more thermally comfortable to live in, and require less air conditioning.

If you rent, you have a limited ability to control these factors. One option for weathering heat waves without big energy bills is to create a “cool retreat,” cooling one room rather than the entire house.

You can also reduce energy bills and emissions:

Turn on the air conditioning earlier in the day while the sun is shining

putting it at a slightly higher temperature

use external blinds or shutters to reduce direct sun heat from windows

reduce other electricity uses in the late afternoon and evening.

Looking to the future

At the grid scale, the increasing number of residential complexes and solar farms with grid-scale batteries will help reduce the risk of blackouts this summer.

Home batteries can store excess electricity from solar energy for use during peak evening hours. thermal batteries They are an emerging technology that stores heat or cold for later use. When vehicle-to-grid technology becomes cheaper and more widely used, you’ll be able to use your electric car as a much larger home battery and use your own stored solar energy when the sun isn’t shining, rather than paying a lot money for grid energy. .

Provided by The Conversation



This article is republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the Original article.