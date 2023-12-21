Can YOU spot Santa? Only those with 20/20 vision can find St Nick in just 17 seconds

A riddle asks people to find a hidden Santa Claus in just 17 seconds

Only nine percent of people who tried were able to find Santa

READ MORE: Find the corresponding snowflakes in 30 seconds

Santa may be coming to town in a few days, but the jolly man is hiding in a new riddle for now.

A festive image shows cars surrounded by Christmas trees, snowflakes and gifts.

But somewhere in the design is Saint Nicholas waiting to be discovered.

The challenge is to spot it in less than 17 seconds, and if you do that, it means you have 20/20 vision.

automobile retailer motor point created the puzzle that features hundreds of cars driving home for Christmas along with other seasonal items.

The theme is appropriate, as nearly 104 million Americans will travel to their vacation destinations, an increase of 1.8 percent compared to 2022.

Discussing what motorists should be aware of when traveling on busy days, Tim Rodie, Motorpoint’s resident driving expert, said: “It’s no secret that driving during the festive season can be stressful.

“This is especially true for drivers who are not used to taking long trips or spending a lot of time in their vehicles.

‘For anyone planning longer trips to visit friends and family this Christmas, my biggest advice would be to do everything you can to reduce stress on the day of your trip.

“For example, filling your car with fuel a couple of days before traveling may seem simple, but it can mean that you start the trip much more relaxed.”

But the main idea of ​​the image is to see how good your vision is.

You’re not alone if you have trouble spotting Santa in traffic.

Only nine percent of people can beat this puzzle in less than 17 seconds.

Focus your attention on the bottom right of the image, but don’t worry if you can’t see Santa. Only 68 percent of people could see Santa Claus hiding in the festive scene.

“It takes most people almost a minute to solve this tricky puzzle, so don’t worry if you didn’t make it this time,” Motorpoint shared. ‘As an early Christmas present, Motorpoint has revealed exactly where Santa was hiding in the image.

‘As an early Christmas present, Motorpoint has revealed exactly where Santa was hiding in the image.