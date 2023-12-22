Golden Globes Announce 2024 Host After Big Names Turned Down Gig

PMK

Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy will host the 81st Golden Globes ceremony, which will air on CBS on January 7th, the awards show announced on Thursday, finally filling a spot that the award show having an awfully difficult time finding someone for.

CNN reported earlier this month that Chris Rock, Ali Wong, and the Smartless podcast trio Will Arnett, Sean Hayes and Jason Bateman all turned down offers to host the upcoming ceremony. The Golden Globes have become notorious over the years for generating both viral moments and extremely high stakes when it comes to pulling off the gig.

“It’s not worth it,” a celebrity publicist explained to CNN. “There are a lot of politics. It’s not easy and it’s not fun anymore.”

