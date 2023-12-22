Woman Linked to Jeffrey Epstein Begs Judge Not to Give Up Her Name

Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Days after a federal judge ordered the unsealing of hundreds of court files related to Jeffrey Epstein, one woman is asking for her identity to be kept secret.

“As Doe 107 has previously stated, she lives outside the United States in a culturally conservative country and lives in fear of her name being released,” the woman’s attorney, Richard Levitt, wrote to U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska on Wednesday night.

While Doe 107 wasn’t listed among the 150 associates and victims of Epstein that will be named in the documents—which are part of survivor Virginia Giuffre’s now-settled 2015 lawsuit against Epstein’s accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell—Levitt sought clarification on what records related to his client would be released in the future.

