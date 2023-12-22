The phase-out of lilial affected Olaplex’s No. 3 hair mask.

Haircare brand Olaplex went from a startup to a multi-billion dollar company in seven years.But the brand has faced complaints and lawsuits from customers who say its products harmed them.From Instagram star brand to a company in need of a turnaround, here’s the rise and fall of Olaplex.

Anyone who has tried to repair dry, broken, or heavily treated hair has probably encountered Olaplex.

The haircare brand was the first of the bond-builder treatments that claimed to reinforce damaged hair. Olaplex gained popularity with stylists and on social media after its founding in 2014. The company grew quickly, attracting attention from L’Oréal and eventually going public in 2021.

But lately, the brand has responded to claims that its products hurt some customers’ hair. Its stock is also down nearly 90% from its IPO price, and it’s in the midst of a CEO change. Analysts say the brand is in need of a turnaround, and fast.

Here’s the rise and fall of Olaplex:

