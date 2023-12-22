How many children does Tyreek Hill have and who are his baby mamas? After Dolphins wide receiver fathered three children this year and was hit with two paternity suits

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Married Tyreek Hill has had children with three different women in the space of four months, and none of them were his wife.

Hill has received paternity lawsuits from two different women, who claim that children born in February and May respectively are his and are seeking increased child support from the Dolphins wide receiver.

A third woman also told DailyMail.com that her son, born in March, is Hill’s.

Hill also has three children from his previous relationship with his fiancée Crystal Espinal.

He married his long-time partner Keeta Vaccaro in Texas last month, but sources tell DailyMail.com they were on and off throughout their engagement.

Here’s a look at the children Hill has had and with whom.

Camille Valmon, 33 years old

The latest woman to say she has a child with Hill, Valmon’s son Tyreek D’Shaun Hill Jr., was born on March 12 of this year.

Valmon, a New Jersey native, has posted several photos of Hill and Tyreek Jr. together on social media.

And while two other women have criticized Hill in paternity lawsuits, Valmon only praised the Dolphins star on DailyMail.com.

“I can’t talk about anything else that’s going on outside of our parenting relationship because it’s just none of my business,” she said.

“But what I will say is that he is a great father not only to our son but to all his children.”

Camille Valmon tells DailyMail.com that Hill, 29, is also the father of her son, Tyreek D’Shaun Hill Jr, who was born on March 12.

New Jersey-based Valmon, who founded a healthcare app with his sister Gabrielle, has posted several photos of Hill and Tyreek Jr enjoying quality time together on his social media.

Brittany Lackner, 30 years old

Lackner was the first of Hill’s two new mothers to come forward, claiming in January that she and the MVP candidate had had sex the previous year.

She gave birth to Soul Corazon Hill in February and said a Prenatal paternity testing had already shown Hill to be the father “with greater than 99.9% probability.”

Hill volunteered to pay $2,500 a month in child support, an amount he called “woefully inadequate” given his salary.

The catcher will take home more than $26 million this year in salary.

Lackner, who has more than 30,000 followers on her travelwithbrittany TikTok account, posted photos of Soul wearing a Dolphins jersey with the number 10 and the name Hill on the back after his birth.

Lackner, 30, filed more documentation after Soul Corazon Hill’s birth on Feb. 7, alleging that Hill had demanded a second DNA test before voluntarily paying him $2,500 a month in child support.

Kimberly Baker, 29 years old

Baker is the second of two women who filed a paternity suit against Hill.

She claims that she and Hill had sex in August 2022 and that a paternity test would show that he is the father of her newborn daughter, Trae Love Hill.

Trae was born in May.

She also received $2,500 each month from Hill, according to court documents, but said caring for her son was costing her closer to $10,000.

Hill attempted to have the suit dropped, accepting that DNA evidence proved he was the girl’s father, but arguing that Baker was based in Los Angeles and had no grounds to sue for paternity in Florida.

Baker, photographed at her baby shower, accuses the All-Pro of displaying “utter and abject indifference” to her baby, Trae, who is now six months old.

Hill already has three children with his ex-fiancee Crystal Espinal, 28.

Spinal Crystal, 28

Finally, Hill also has three children with his ex-fiancee, Crystal Espinal.

Espinal gave birth to son Zev and also twins Nakeem and Nyla.

The Chiefs suspended him in 2019 over allegations of child abuse, as it was claimed he broke Zev’s arm, but he was reinstated after he pleaded not guilty and a district attorney determined there was insufficient evidence.

Espinal took Hill to court months later to prove he was the father of twins Nakeem and Nyla and establish child support.

Hill also pleaded guilty to domestic battery while Espinal was pregnant with Zev in 2015.