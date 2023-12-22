Pistons stars Marvin Bagley III and Alec Burks make an incredible $80,000 Christmas gesture by paying off the debts of about 18 Michigan families.

Marvin Bagley III and Alec Burks Partner with Michigan First Credit Union

The generous donation left the families attending the event stunned.

DailyMail.com provides the latest international sports news.

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Pistons players Marvin Bagley III and Alec Burks have changed the lives of about 18 families in Michigan after agreeing to pay off their loans.

The generous Christmas gesture will cost players more than $80,000, according to reports, and left families stunned at an event on Wednesday.

‘We have a special surprise for all of you. We’re going to pay off your loans,” Bagley told fans.

“And I just wanted to say that being with you right now, meeting you, is a special moment for me: to be in a position to do this.”

“So I just want to say Merry Christmas and I hope you enjoy it.”

Pistons players Marvin Bagley III and Alec Burks are paying off loans for families in Michigan

#pistons Center Marvin Bagley III announces that he and Alec Burks (who was unable to attend) have partnered with Michigan First Credit Union to pay off all loans (totalling more than $80,000) for approximately 18 families during the holiday season. pic.twitter.com/mXN4YxZyoo -Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) December 21, 2023

Burks was unable to attend the announcement, but he and Bagley partnered with Michigan First Credit Union for the Christmas gift.

At first, it seems that the families thought that the players would pay off the debts of only one of them. But it soon became clear that everyone attending the event would benefit.

‘Are you serious? Wow!’ a woman said after the 24-year-old’s announcement.

The Pistons have lost 24 games in a row, but Bagley and Burks have now made sure that at least some fans can enjoy the holiday cheer.

The two Detroit players are not the only sports stars who have decided to make grand gestures during the Christmas holidays.

In Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes chose to reward the Chiefs players who protect him every Sunday. For Christmas, the quarterback bought each offensive lineman a golf cart.

“Being with you right now, meeting you is a special moment for me,” Bagley said.