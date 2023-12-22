School teacher, 27, is found dead and stuffed in the trunk of a burnt out car in Los Angeles: Neighbors say they heard woman screaming before it exploded

Police are searching for answers after a “quiet” primary school teacher, 27, was found murdered in a burning car.

A neighbor heard a ‘bloodcurdling scream’ from the Quartz Hill home in the early hours before the house ‘exploded’ later that morning.

Firefighters were called to a house fire in Los Angeles, opened their garage and found the body of a young teacher stuffed in the trunk of a burned car.

Police have opened a murder investigation and are searching for the homeowner after the gruesome discovery in Quartz Hill on Wednesday morning.

The woman has been identified locally as a 27-year-old teacher at an elementary school in nearby Palmdale, and neighbors on 38th West Street said the horror seemed to begin in the early hours.

“Around 2 in the morning I heard a bloodcurdling scream,” one said.

“I had just opened the window after finishing some work and when I went to check it, I couldn’t hear it anymore.”

Firefighters made the gruesome discovery shortly after arriving at the house at 8.20am on Wednesday.

The house belongs to Matthew Switalski, 37, a Bible school graduate who works as a cost controller at the aerospace company Northrop Grumman.

Neighbors in the 41400 block said he rented several rooms in the five-bedroom house to company employees, none of whom appear to have been home at the time of the fire.

Witnesses recalled hearing an “explosion” in the house, and firefighters arrived around 8:20 a.m. and took an hour to bring the fire under control.

“As firefighters were cleaning out the garage, they found a body, then they notified deputies and the person was pronounced dead at the scene,” said Lt. Daniel Vizcarra of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A man who said he was the victim’s uncle described her as “quiet” and told CBS that the school where she worked had called the family when she didn’t show up for work yesterday morning.

He said she had been in a relationship for about a year, while neighbors told the station that her boyfriend owned the property.

Firefighters used a circular drill to access the car and another badly damaged car was parked next to it.

First responders used a circular saw to cut their way to one of the severely damaged cars.

The victim was identified as a 27-year-old teacher at an elementary school in nearby Palmdale.

The police are trying to locate both the owner and other housemates of the dead girl.

Police said neither the owner nor any of the residents had yet come forward.

“We are trying to contact all residents,” Lt. Vizcarra told KTLA 5.

“It’s very disturbing knowing it’s at the end of the street,” the neighbor said.

Dailymail.com has contacted the owner and the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department for more information.