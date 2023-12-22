Fri. Dec 22nd, 2023

    Vin Diesel Accused of Firing Ex-Assistant Hours After Sexually Assaulting Her

    Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

    A former assistant to the actor Vin Diesel alleged in a lawsuit Thursday that the Fast & Furious franchise star had her fired hours after he forced her to grab his penis and masturbated in front of her inside an Atlanta hotel room in 2010.

    Asta Jonasson alleges that Diesel, whose real name is Mark Sinclair, was filming the movie Fast Five when he’d gone out partying one night. After returning to a suite at the St. Regis Hotel, the lawsuit says Jonasson was instructed to enter Diesel’s room sometime after midnight because he wasn’t picking up the phone. Once inside, however, Jonasson said Diesel refused to use his phone and pulled her onto his bed. The lawsuit says Jonasson was able to get away from the bed, but Diesel ordered her to not leave the suite.

    The lawsuit, obtained by The Daily Beast, said that Diesel approached Jonasson again and groped her breasts and kissed her chest, despite her giving verbal pleas to stop.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

