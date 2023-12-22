US and Arab nations hold ‘serious negotiations’ with Israel for a second ceasefire as it continues to ramp up its offensive against Hamas

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Israel is engaged in “serious negotiations” with Arab leaders for a second ceasefire, but yesterday continued to intensify its offensive in Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Hamas that, despite ongoing talks, it has a “simple” choice: “Surrender or die.”

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have intensified their fighting with some of the heaviest bombing since the start of the war. But diplomatic efforts have also intensified: Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is in Egypt for a second day of talks.

White House spokesman John Kirby said: “These are very serious discussions and negotiations, and we hope they go somewhere.” We are pressing.’

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen confirmed that negotiations were underway over the release of hostages, but declined to provide details. He repeated Israel’s position that the war would not end as long as Hamas controls Gaza and said “there is no talk of de-escalation, at least not in the coming weeks.”

White House spokesman John Kirby said: “These are very serious discussions and negotiations, and we hope they go somewhere.” We are pressing.’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Hamas that, despite ongoing talks, it has a “simple” choice: “Surrender or die.”

Haniyeh’s media advisor said Hamas “cannot talk about negotiations while Israel continues its aggression.”

The terrorist group’s military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, also mocked Israel as saying its war is “doomed to fail.” Spokesman Abu Obeida said there was “no alternative” to negotiations and warned that Israeli fire could kill more hostages.

He took aim at Israel’s leader, whose “decision…avoids facing and acknowledging the truth.” But Netanyahu said: “The choice I propose to Hamas is very simple: surrender or die.” They do not have – nor will they have – any other option. And after we eliminate Hamas, I will use all my power to ensure that Gaza never threatens Israel again.”

Yesterday Israel unleashed a huge bomb in northern Gaza, while Hamas fired a barrage of rockets at Tel Aviv. Air defenses eliminated the missiles but shrapnel fell on a school. It was believed to be an opportune moment to send a message to those gathered in Egypt that after 11 weeks of war, Israel has not destroyed the terrorists’ military capabilities.

Destroyed buildings lie in ruins in the Gaza Strip

Israeli soldiers stand guard as trucks carrying humanitarian aid move on the Israeli side of the Kerem Shalom border crossing with the southern Gaza Strip.

Smoke rises after airstrike in Gaza

Both sides also appear far from close to an agreement on a ceasefire, with Hamas claiming that all factions in Gaza were united against a temporary truce.

The sources said they agreed “not to talk about prisoners or exchange agreements, except after a complete cessation of aggression.”

The U.N. Security Council was due to vote again on the Arab-backed ceasefire for humanitarian aid that has been repeatedly delayed since Monday. The draft would give the UN a broader role in overseeing aid shipments.

But Washington said there were concerns that in its current form the resolution “could actually slow down” deliveries.

Some 129 Israelis remain captive and Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry says 20,000 people have died. The World Health Organization said the last hospital in the northern half of the Gaza Strip has effectively stopped functioning.