Jack Smith to Trump: Start Prepping for Florida Jury Trial

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team on Thursday urged U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to move ahead with preparations for the impending trial against former President Donald Trump in May.

Trump’s team argued on Wednesday that preparations for the impending trial in Fort Pierce, Florida, including the formalizing of a jury questionnaire, were “premature.”

Trump stands accused of 40 felonies related to the retention of classified documents he allegedly stored at Mar-a-Lago in the months after he left office.

