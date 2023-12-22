Brenda Lee, 79, reflects on being the oldest person to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart and surpassing Mariah Carey with her holiday classic Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

He recorded the ever-popular Christmas song Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree when he was just 13 years old.

And Brenda Lee, now 79, recalled the song’s enduring popularity in a new interview with People Thursday.

Although her song can be heard in constant rotation on radio and streaming services every year since its release in 1958, 2023 marked a milestone as it reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

In the process, it toppled Mariah Carey’s hugely popular All I Want For Christmas Is You, which has secured a spot at the top of the chart in recent years.

Lee, who was 78 when his song made history 65 years after recording Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree as the oldest person to reach number one on the Billboard Hot 100, described the “surreal” feeling he had when his song made his surprising rise. on the charts, while she tells how Mariah Carey responded to being surpassed.

Brenda Lee, 79, reflected on being the oldest on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her 1958 hit Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree in an interview with People; seen on November 8th in Nashville

Lee recorded the song when she was just 13 years old, but it recently reached number one for the first time after surpassing Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You; photographed in 1959

When asked to describe the moment he found out his song had hit number one, Lee responded: “Oh my God.” It was so surreal!

“I still don’t believe it,” he continued. “Even though I know the song is great and written by a great man, after all these years it’s just surreal.”

The tune was written by Johnny Marks, best known for a set of popular Christmas songs, including Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer, A Holly Jolly Christmas and Silver And Gold, among other classics.

When the interviewer noted that her song had reached number two on the charts several times, but had also been hindered by Carey’s song, Lee sounded like she wasn’t worried about the competition.

‘You know, I don’t think in those terms. I’m one of those rare artists who wants everyone to do good, because when everyone does good, we all do good!’ she said. ‘But “Rockin’” is very close to my heart and I hoped it would do well, like it always has. There is enough room for all of us.

She also noted that Carey had not shared any congratulations with her on reaching number one, although it turned out the hitmaker was already planning something, as Lee received a bouquet and card from Carey shortly after the interview.

She sent some beautiful chrysanthemums and white lilies and wrote: “Dear Mrs. Brenda, Congratulations on your historic number one.” Have a merry Christmas. Love, Mariah.’

As for why Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree finally hit number one in 2023, Lee opined that it was because his record company gave him an extra push this year.

Carey had not congratulated her at the time of the interview, but she gave Lee flowers right afterward.

“It’s been a concerted effort between all of us and it’s been a lot of fun,” he shared. “A little like the music days of yesteryear.”

A new music video also helped bring the song back into the public consciousness.

The clip showed Lee in the late ’70s lip-syncing to herself when she was 13, while Trisha Yearwood and Tanya Tucker joined her in the video.

“They’re two of my best friends,” he said of the country music veterans. ‘We asked them to do that and said, “Okay, let’s turn the cameras on.” Everyone do what you want to do! There was no script or direction, but I guess it all worked out.’

Lee, who resides in Nashville, also added that several musicians who live in the city had sent him congratulations.

“Nashville is the kind of city where we feel that if one artist does well, we all do well. So we all support each other,” she explained. ‘It’s like, “They like me! They really like me!” [Laughs] My record company is full of modern and constantly moving young people. “They worked really hard and it’s been a lot of fun.”

She also revealed that her good friend Dolly Parton had also recently congratulated her.

‘Dolly and I talk a lot. I tell you what: she is great. I’ve known Dolly since we were both 17 or 18,” she recalled. ‘We’ve come a long, long way. Her husband and my husband went to school together. It’s a good relationship.’

Lee also admitted that he never expected Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree to be such a big part of his legacy when he recorded it.

‘I knew it was a great song and I was happy to get it, but I never thought it would be my signature song. Never,’ she said.

Although she is now best known for the Christmas song, Lee had a string of hits in the ’60s and was considered one of rock and roll’s first influential singers.

Lee recalled being friends with the Beatles and performing with them in England and Germany in the ’60s. He added that he recently met star Ringo; seen in 2015 in Nashville

When asked why that song became an annual hit while his other Christmas songs weren’t as beloved, he suggested it was because Rockin’ is so “infectious.”

“You know, it’s easy to learn, it’s easy to sing and it’s kind of contagious,” he said.

While looking back, he recounted how he had to record the original song in the sweltering summer heat, even though his producer turned on the air conditioning to cool things down properly.

She also revealed that her family was not “financially stable” when she was growing up, so Christmas was never an opulent affair for her, but rather a family gathering to feast together.

Although best known for her Christmas song, Lee had many hits in the burgeoning rock and roll genre in her heyday, and a string of hits in the 1960s helped her rub shoulders with the likes of The Beatles and Elvis.

“I have a long history with the Beatles,” he recalled. ‘I worked with them in their early years when I used to tour England all the time.

He added that he “just went to Ringo’s show.”

‘He did a concert here at the Musicians Hall of Fame and we remembered some things a little bit. It was so much fun,’ she said. ‘But we were all learning in those days. A lot of times it was by the seat of our pants, but we were having fun. We also play in Germany, at the Star Club.’

He added that it was “sweet” to hear that John Lennon once said that his voice defined the sound of rock and roll.

Lee also called Elvis Presley a good friend. “I wish I was still here,” he said, adding that he thought other artists of the time were not jealous of his success. ‘We all loved him’; seen in 1959

Lee said she considered herself “good friends” with fellow rocker Elvis.

‘I loved Elvis. He was a good guy. I wish I was still here,’ he said. ‘He certainly changed our industry and I think we all miss him. One thing I can say about Elvis is that I don’t think there was any artist who knew him who was jealous of him. We all loved him. “We all appreciate him and we all miss him.”

He expressed similar sentiments about the Nashville musicians he surrounded himself with, saying it was a “shame” that contemporary musicians were more competitive than artists of his generation.

‘Because you know what? “We all have something different to offer,” he added. “We all love what we do and we should all love each other.”