Tom Lockyer returns home after being released from hospital following his cardiac arrest; The Luton captain now has an implantable defibrillator device after collapsing at Bournemouth.

The centre-back had been hospitalized since the distressing incident on Saturday.

Lockyer had already collapsed on the pitch while playing for Luton in May.

Luton captain Tom Lockyer has left hospital after having a defibrillator placed under his skin to prevent a repeat of the cardiac arrest he suffered last Saturday at Bournemouth.

Lockyer on Tuesday underwent a similar procedure to Manchester United’s Christian Eriksen, who made a full recovery and returned to competition eight months after a sudden cardiac arrest playing for Denmark in June 2021.

Lockyer was discharged yesterday four days after collapsing during the match at Bournemouth, which was later abandoned and will be replayed. The 29-year-old Welsh centre-back will now continue his rehabilitation at home.

In a statement, Luton said medical tests had shown this incident “was different to the atrial fibrillation he suffered in May” when Lockyer collapsed in the Championship play-off final against Coventry City at Wembley.

On that occasion he was given the go-ahead to start training after recovering quickly and did not miss a game, leading his team at Brighton on the opening day of the Premier League season.

Tom Lockyer collapsed during the 59th minute of the tie and required urgent medical attention

Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest during the Premier League match between Luton and Bournemouth.

Luton players were visibly distraught after the match at the Vitality Stadium was abandoned.

“The clinical advice that Tom and the club have received since the Championship play-off final has been provided by leading cardiologists, who have been involved at every step,” Luton continued.

Lockyer, his family and the club expressed their “sincere thanks” to Bournemouth for the quick action and support of their medical staff, fans, club officials and midfielder Philip Billing, who was the first to reach Lockyer.

The statement went on to thank the “wider football family” for their love and concern, saying “the level of support has been overwhelming.”

There was no indication in Luton’s statement as to whether Lockyer is willing or able to continue playing. Eriksen was also 29 years old when he suffered a cardiac arrest and within a year he was back on top.

Wigan’s Charlie Wyke also plays professionally with an ICD (implantable cardioverter defibrillator) installed after two cardiac arrests in training and six heart operations.

Luton will return to action against Newcastle United tomorrow in what is sure to be an emotional event at Kenilworth Road.

