3 Tacoma Cops Found Not Guilty in Death of Man They Hogtied

The three Tacoma, Washington police officers charged in the death of Manuel Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man who died in March 2020 after saying, “I can’t breathe” while handcuffed and hogtied, were all found not guilty on Thursday.

According to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office, Ellis died of hypoxia, a deficiency of oxygen, which caused his fatal respiratory arrest.

Police said they ran into Ellis while he was walking home and witnessed him pounding on a woman’s car window and trying to open the doors.

