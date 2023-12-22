Republican Rep. Tim Burchett claims conservative congressmen are blackmailed after getting drunk with ‘attractive’ stranger and ending up ‘naked in a motel room’

In the wild new interview, Burchett, R-Tenn., echoed comments made by former Rep. Madison Cawthorn that left him essentially blackmailed by his own party.

Burchett explained that “powerful people” who “write big checks” are behind blackmail schemes to protect their wallets.

“They know where to go,” Burchett said. ‘You know, if it’s women, drugs, alcohol, it will find you’

Republican Rep. Tim Burchett claimed that “good conservatives” are voting for “crazy things” in Congress because they have sex tapes and are being blackmailed.

“Why would good conservatives vote for crazy things like we’ve been seeing in Congress?” she continued. ‘Is that how it works:’

“You’re visiting, you’re out of the country or out of town or you’re in a motel or a bar in DC and whatever you’re interested in (women, men, whatever) shows up and they’re very attractive and they’re laughing.” of your jokes. And you’re buying them a drink. The next thing you know, you’re in the motel room with them naked.

The next thing you know, you’re about to take a key vote. And what happens? Some well-dressed person comes out and whispers in your ear, “Hey, man, there’s tapes on you.” or “Were you in a motel room or whatever with whoever?” And then you say, “Oh,” and [they] He said, “You really shouldn’t vote for this.”

“They know what to get at,” Burchett said of the wealthy Americans pulling the strings he had described. “You know, if it’s about women, drugs or alcohol, he’ll find you.”

Burchett was speaking to podcast host Benny Johnson, who had mentioned Senator Marsha Blackburn’s requests that Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs and client lists be released, only to be met with silence.

The liberal Republican, one of the eight who expelled Kevin McCarthy from the presidency, also stated that Kevin Spacey’s House of Cards was more like a documentary than fiction.

It was only in March of last year that Cawthorn drew gasps throughout Congress – and was rebuked by then-GOP leader Kevin McCarthy – for claiming he had been invited to cocaine orgies. He later lost a primary.

“The sexual perversion that goes on in Washington… being a young guy in Washington, where the average age is probably 60 or 70, I look at all these people, many of them who I’ve admired throughout my life. life…then all of a sudden they invite you to say, ‘Well, we’re going to have some kind of sexual get-together at one of our houses.’ You should come,’ like, ‘What did you just ask me to come over for?’ And then You realize that they are asking you to come to an orgy.

“There are some people who are leading the movement to try to de-addict our country and then you see them doing, you know, a key shot of cocaine in front of you and it’s like, wow, this is crazy.”

Burchett’s comments also come as not one, but two incidents of sex videos made in the hallowed halls of Congress have been reported.

The first circulated after being filmed in a Senate hearing room and led to the firing of a young staffer for Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md. Another pair of tapes reportedly sparked an investigation in the office of Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., although no staff was ever conclusively linked to the tapes.

One of the 2022 videos allegedly showed a man pleasuring himself in a House office building, identifiable by standard Capitol House furniture and carpeting, as well as a branded mouse pad. A second video shows two men engaging in sexual activity in another office. Their faces are not visible.