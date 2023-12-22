ABC headquarters in Melbourne’s Southbank suffers graffiti attack by Palestine supporters after stand-in presenter Antoinette Lattouf is sacked

<!–

Pro-Palestine messages and red paint have been splattered on the windows of the ABC headquarters in Melbourne, just days after a stand-in radio presenter was fired for publishing her views on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The words “Tell the truth about Palestine” were seen scrawled on the windows in white spray paint on Friday morning, while the ABC logo was covered in red graffiti.

Red paint was also sprayed on windows, entrance doors and the floor outside the national broadcaster’s office on Southbank in the city’s central business district.

Police are now investigating the “criminal damage incident”.

“Officers were called to reports that unknown offenders had spray painted sections of the building on Southbank Boulevard at around 3.50am,” a Victoria Police spokeswoman said.

An ABC spokesperson confirmed that no one was injured in the incident.

“The damage was minimal,” he said.

The vandalism comes after the dismissal of Antoinette Lattouf, who had been filling in this week as ABC’s Sydney morning presenter for regular presenter Sarah Macdonald.

Daily Mail Australia does not suggest Ms Lattouf played any role in the graffiti attack.

The ABC told Daily Mail Australia that Lattouf was ordered off air immediately after his show on Wednesday. She was due to host Monday through Friday this week.

“ABC Sydney casual presenter Antoinette Lattouf will not be returning to air for her remaining two shifts this week,” the spokesperson said.

Late Wednesday night, Lattouf posted on Instagram that she was “very disappointed in ABC’s decision today.”

“I think I was fired illegally,” he said.

‘This is not a victory for journalism or for critical and fair thinking. I am currently considering my legal options.’

It is understood that Ms Lattouf’s posts about the conflict in the Middle East, which appeared on several online platforms, breached the ABC’s social media policies.

The ABC has strict editorial policies and requires staff to be impartial in their reporting and protect the station’s reputation.

“A thoughtless post or tweet can instantly compromise this perception of impartiality,” the ABC guidelines state.

She recently co-authored an article questioning the veracity of viral footage showing pro-Palestinian activists shouting “gas the Jews” at the Sydney Opera House during a protest in October.

It is understood Ms Lattouf was sacked after a series of complaints from the Jewish community reached ABC chair Ita Buttrose.

Daily Mail Australia understands the complaints center focuses on Ms Lattouf’s social media posts criticizing the Jewish state following the October 7 Hamas attacks.

Friday’s vandalism is the second time in a week that the stations’ offices have been attacked.

Portraits of Palestinian journalists killed in the conflict were seen taped to the building on Wednesday.

About 40 portraits showing the names and sketches of the dead journalists were taped to the windows and doors of the ABC offices.

The Age newspaper and Nine’s Melbourne television office also faced protests on Wednesday after activists blocked the entrance to the headquarters in Docklands.

The group, which was behind fake corpses placed outside the offices of seven Labor MPs in November, donned press vests to protest the deaths of 95 journalists in Gaza, citing the “silence” of the Australian media.