Cops Ran Red Light Before Crashing Into Missouri Gay Bar: Lawyer

Javad Khazaeli

The police officer who smashed his vehicle into a St. Louis bar and arrested its co-owner on Sunday morning ran a red light moments before the crash, according to footage shared by an attorney for the bar’s owners.

Javad Khazaeli posted surveillance video from an intersection located just “a 15 second walk from the bar” that appeared to show a white SUV streaking down the road, he wrote on X. The angle of the camera does not show the color of the traffic lights in the intersection, but the timestamp on the video is seconds before the impact, which was captured in a second video shared by Khazaeli earlier this week.

Chad Morris, Khazaeli’s client, was arrested and charged with assault of an officer and resisting arrest connected to a confrontation following the crash. The felony charge of assault was subsequently reduced by prosecutors to a misdemeanor. He was jailed for more than 24 hours before being released, Khazaeli told The Washington Post.

Read more at The Daily Beast.