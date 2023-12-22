Big twist in the case of former ABC star Emma Alberici’s daughter as she faces court after being accused of breaking a door at her mother’s home.

<!–

The 19-year-old daughter of TV presenter Emma Alberici has been acquitted of breaking a door at her mother’s home almost a year after being charged.

Allegra McCauley was the subject of a provisional arrest for violence carried out by police to protect her mother, but that request has also been withdrawn.

McCauley had pleaded not guilty to intentionally damaging or destroying “door trim” at Alberici’s home in Coogee, in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, about midday on December 29 last year.

According to the interim restraining order issued after that alleged incident, McCauley had been prevented from coming within 50 meters of the former ABC reporter’s home or workplace.

Allegra McCauley, the 19-year-old daughter of television presenter Emma Alberici, has been cleared of breaking a door at her mother’s home in Sydney’s eastern suburbs. McCauley appears in the photo

McCauley, who has worked as a waitress and waitress, is one of three children of Alberici, 53, with her ex-husband Jason McCauley.

Alberici was a foreign correspondent and chief economics correspondent for the national broadcaster, where he also hosted Lateline for five years.

ABC fired her in 2020.

Alberici, who has generally kept her personal life private, married 60 Minutes sound recordist McCauley in 2003 and the couple separated in 2016.

Her daughter first faced Waverley Local Court in January when her lawyer pleaded not guilty to the property offense and indicated she would oppose the AVO application.

On Thursday, McCauley returned to the same court for a hearing, but the charge was dismissed and the AVO application was withdrawn.

Alberici, who was once a reporter on the Nine Network’s A Current Affair, became the ABC’s chief economics correspondent after Lateline was axed in October 2017.

Allegra McCauley had been prevented from coming within 50 meters of her mother Emma Alberici’s home or workplace. A request for a violent arrestee was withdrawn to protect Alberici (above)

In that role, he wrote a news story for the ABC website in February 2018 claiming that only one of Australia’s big five companies paid taxes, as well as a critical analysis of the federal Coalition government’s proposed business tax cuts. .

Then-Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull attacked Alberici in parliament over the story, which he described as “one of the most confusing and poorly researched articles I have ever seen on this subject.”

ABC removed the story and analysis, but both were edited and republished after negotiations between the broadcaster and a lawyer representing Alberici.

The journalist’s supporters accused the ABC of bowing to pressure from Turnbull and claimed Alberici had been unfairly attacked.

The ABC claimed it had identified errors or misleading statements in Alberici’s corporate tax cuts story and found his analysis article lacked impartiality.

She was dismissed in 2020 and reached an agreement with the ABC after making a complaint to the Fair Work Commission.

McCauley, one of the former ABC journalist’s three children with ex-husband Jason McCauley, appeared at Waverley Local Court on Thursday. She is photographed in the same court in January.

Alberici responded to news of that deal in a social media post that referenced then-ABC news director Gaven Morris.

“It is true that ABC and I reached an agreement yesterday,” he wrote.

‘After 18 years of loyal service, including as one of the country’s first foreign correspondent mothers (with three children under the age of three), I am no longer their employee.

‘Despite the enormous toll his actions have taken on my mental health, Gaven Morris wanted to call it a severance package, no doubt so he could tell the world that I was fired for incompetence or something.

‘To be clear: I have never coveted the camera. I will no longer be on television and I will not accept any role if it is offered to me. It’s too painful to be in the public eye. For the avoidance of doubt, no one in the media has made me an offer.’

Alberici has since worked in strategy, government relations and communications for financial comparison website Compare the Market and then as a headhunter for recruitment firm Derwent.

Alberici’s memoir, Rewrite the Story, was published in November 2022 and she is a ambassador for childhood cancer charity Camp Quality.