Queen Elizabeth II feared dying at Balmoral would make her funeral ‘difficult’, Princess Anne reveals

Documentary chronicling Charles’ first year as monarch to be shown on BBC One

Queen Elizabeth was worried it would be difficult to organize her funeral if she died at Balmoral, Princess Anne has revealed.

But her family convinced her she should do what she thought was right, according to a documentary chronicling King Charles’s first year as monarch, which will air on BBC One on Boxing Day.

With never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage and exclusive interviews with key officials, family and royals, it captures the galloping pace of the past 12 months.

In a moving segment, Anne talks about her mother’s death and how she felt watching the Imperial State Crown removed from the Queen’s coffin for the last time at St George’s Chapel in Windsor. “Strangely I felt a sense of relief, that’s it, it’s over,” she said. “That responsibility is being transferred.”

The Princess Royal, who remained exceptionally close to the late Queen throughout her life, also said: “I think there was a time when she felt it would be harder if she died at Balmoral.

“I think we tried to persuade her that that shouldn’t be part of the decision-making process.”

Many considered it appropriate that the Queen died at Balmoral because she had such a deep love for the Scottish Highlands.

Shortly before her death in September last year, she was visited by Dr Iain Greenshields, moderator of the Church of Scotland general assembly, who said afterwards that she spoke of how “it gave her great peace and pleasure to be at Balmoral ‘.

The Princess Royal revealed it was “pure chance” that she was at the monarch’s side when he died. She explained that she had only stopped at Balmoral Castle on her way back south after spending a few days on the west coast of Scotland.

Anne also gives her sister-in-law Camilla the royal seal of approval and says the support she has given her husband, the King, is “exceptional”.

Queen Elizabeth is pictured shortly before her death last year.

Many thought it appropriate that the Queen died at Balmoral (pictured) because she had such a deep love for the Scottish Highlands.

The Princess Royal said: “I have known her on and off for a long time. “Her understanding of her role and the huge difference she makes to the King has been absolutely extraordinary,” she says.

“This role is not something that comes naturally to her, but she does it very well. She provides that change of speed and tone, which is equally important.”

Anne told the documentary that despite a lifetime of waiting in the wings, it was difficult for her brother to fully prepare for his accession to the throne. The documentary was written and co-produced for Oxford Films by the Mail’s own royal expert, Robert Hardman.

■ Charles III: The Coronation Year will air on Tuesday 26 December on BBC One at 6.50pm.